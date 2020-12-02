Organized by the Leesport Borough Recreation Board, “Deck the House” is designed to enhance the holiday spirit throughout town and also applaud those who go above and beyond by showing off their decorating skills.
Cash and other prizes provided by local businesses will be awarded in a number of categories.
A Deck the House Winner yard sign will also be provided to each winner.
New this year, winners will be selected from the results of online community judging.
Everyone in the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite decorated house.
“It’s a new way of doing things, judging this way. And I wanted to get as many people involved as possible,” said organizer David J. Reimer Sr.
“Without our loyal sponsors, it would be very difficult for us to pull this off. We’ve got some great prizes this year,” Reimer added.
To be eligible, houses must be within the borough limits; submit a photo of your decorated house to info@LeesportRec.org. Entries should be received by Dec. 12. Judging will begin on Dec. 13 and close on Dec. 22. Winners will be announced on Dec. 24.
For complete details on the contest, visit www.LeesportRec.org.