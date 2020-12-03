The annual Christmas tree lighting in Leesport will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Leesport Fire Company on E. Wall Street.
The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with Santa arriving soon after to light the tree.
“While we recognize that not everyone is comfortable with events like this right now, it’s important that our community come together and share in some holiday joy,” said Recreation Board Chairman David J. Reimer Sr.
“We’ve significantly scaled back and shortened the celebration this year. Unfortunately, we will not have the usual activities like we’ve done in the past,” Reimer added.
Attendees are asked to keep social distancing in mind as well as practice good health safety tactics while at the event. Refreshments will be prepackaged.
This is a free event organized by the Leesport Recreation Board.