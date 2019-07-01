Under a starry but partly cloudy sky, nearly 100 area residents tuned out for movie night in the park on first day of summer.
Organized by the Leesport Recreation Board and held at the Rachael Trois Memorial Park, it was the first of three scheduled Movies in the Park for the summer. July 19 and Aug. 23 are the next two movie nights.
“Attendance was amazing,” said Councilman and Rec Board Member David J. Reimer Sr. “With this being our first one, I’m very pleased and grateful for the community support.”
Leesport resident Kimberly Nice called the event, “Awesome!”
“This is just what we need”, she added.
Similar comments were echoed throughout the night as a constant flow of folks made their way back and forth to the concession tent for snacks and drinks.
“I wish we could do this every Friday night, but the public performance licensing fee is costly. Ideally, if a resident or business wanted to sponsor a movie night, that’d be great and we could hold them more often,” said Reimer.
The sun was bright on Saturday over the Schuylkill Valley Community Library as they hosted their annual Touch A Truck event. Fire trucks, a tow truck, an ice cream truck and ambulance, cement mixers and farm tractors were among the rigs on hand for everyone to check out.
Lights flashed, sirens blared and air horns blasted as the big rig drivers talked about their trucks.
“This is fun,” said Elsa Hennick, 4, of Minersville.
During the event, the Leesport Fire Company demonstrated the use of the Jaws-of-Life.
Food was also available.