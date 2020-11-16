The Leesport Lockhouse has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977, but on Nov. 21 it will finally be recognized with an event dedicating the building’s new sign.
An important part of bustling Leesport and the Schuylkill Canal system in the 19th century, the Lockhouse has been lovingly restored and maintained over the years with accurate details by volunteers with the Leesport Lockhouse Foundation.
Thanks to a $1,100 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and the determined work of Foundation president Elaine Strause, the Lockhouse Foundation recently received a designation sign and installed it on the historic building.
At the dedication, which begins at 10 a.m., State Sen. Judy Schwank and State Rep. Barry Jozwiak will make remarks, and members of the Leesport Borough Council will speak.
Following the dedication ceremony, the Lockhouse will hold its annual Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gift baskets will be raffled and attendees can take a chance on a quilt raffle. The band Days of Old will provide country/bluegrass music, and visitors will be offered a free, home-baked cookie and warm cider. Christmas-themed crafts will be available to take home and create.
The Leesport Lockhouse is located on Wall Street in Leesport. Take Route 61 north or south and turn at the Turkey Hill gas station and convenience store. There is free parking.