On May 27, under a sun-filled bright blue sky, more than a 100 people gathered in Leesport at the Walter A. Pearson Memorial Field to pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. military.
Among those giving speeches, Erik Troutman of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution spoke of the importance of Memorial Day as well as its history.
“Today we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our country,” said Troutman.
Presentations of wreaths and flowers to MSG Matthew Schreffler and Cpl. Rachael Olson were made from several organizations including Leesport Borough Council, the Leesport Lockhouse, the Leesport Historical Society, Ontelaunee Grange and Canton Lodge #2.
Michael Holcolmbe of Leesport performed taps.