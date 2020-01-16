LEESPORT – The Leesport Borough Council is soliciting interest from borough residents to fill the council vacancy created by retiring council member Dori Angelis who did not seek re-election.
Borough council plans to consider candidates and make an appointment of this 2-year seat, at the February council meeting.
Interested persons may submit their résumés and letters of interest to the borough manager at the Leesport Borough hall, located at 27 South Canal Street, by close of business on Monday February 10, 2020. Candidates must be eligible to vote in borough elections
The Leesport Borough Council meets on the third Wednesday of the month in regular session and holds a work session on the second Wednesday of the month. All meetings are held at the borough hall.
Additional information is available by contacting the borough manager during normal business hours.