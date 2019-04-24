Mark your calendars for the 2019 Great American Cleanup of PA Event taking place in Leesport on May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Leesport Borough Recreation Board is organizing this event and seeks volunteers to participate in picking up trash in parks, on trails and along neighborhood streets. The event will start at the Leesport Playground and is rain or shine, unless there’s severe weather. Individual or team participants will receive equipment and directions before setting out to collect trash. Proper clothing and footwear should be worn.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” said Recreation Board member and event organizer David J. Reimer Sr. “This is a first for us. There’s a lot of community pride and I believe our neighbors will turn out in force to help keep our community clean.”
The Great American Cleanup of PA is a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and is held in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup; the country’s largest community improvement program that engages more than 4 million volunteers and participants from more than 20,000 communities across the country to take local action to create positive change and lasting impact.
During the 2018 Great American Cleanup 108,638 volunteers were instrumental in cleaning up 6.6 million pounds of trash during 5,362 events held across the state.