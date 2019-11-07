On Oct. 29, Twin Valley Food Pantry was proud and gratified to receive a donation for $5,000 from the Westfield Insurance Foundation Legacy of Caring. TVFP was one of 76 agencies nationally to receive such an award. The grant was enabled by an endorsement from The Wright Agency, a significant local partner of Westfield Insurance. Pictured, Maria and Jonathan Wright present a donation check to Donna Horvath and Kenn Ross of TVFP. The Wrights supplemented the award with their own personal donation directed to support the pantry's children's programs in 2020.