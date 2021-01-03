first baby of 2021 born at Lehigh Valley Hospital

At 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, a baby boy named Maverick was born at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest to proud parents Valerie Kehl and Joshua Young of Lenhartsville. Maverick weighs 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

 Submitted photo - Lehigh Valley Hospital
