Kutztown Area High School Leo Club members helped distribute Thanksgiving meals at Friend Inc. in Kutztown on Nov. 19.
“It's our hope that the efforts of community organizations like Friend and our Leo Club have immediate impacts on families and give them needed help during these difficult times,” said Kutztown High teacher Josh Chambers, Leo Club advisor. “I have also found that when our kids assist people — be it locally or globally — it causes them to realize that there are needs that should be provided for. Ultimately, our kids see the necessity of paying it forward and it becomes something they look forward to.”
Friend Inc. handed out more than 100 Thanksgiving meals during the drive-thru food distribution, which included a turkey and all the fixings to make the meal complete, said Sandra Wise, Friend Inc. Executive Director.
“The Leo Club was very helpful in putting items in people’s cars since it was a drive-thru,” said Wise. “They brought a lot of energy and high spirits to help make clients smile. We couldn’t have done it without their help. Thank you, Leo Club.”
The students helped direct traffic and distributed turkeys and holiday meal boxes to the families who arrived.
“After advising the Leos for 20 years, I know that the students involved gained a greater understanding of how their actions can positively impact others,” said Chambers. “Several members commented that they truly enjoyed the experience and are eager to come back for the December events at Friend.”
About 15 students in the Leo Club were able to attend and assist at the event, including alumni. The Club even recruited two new members in the process.
“There was an amazing turnout of volunteers,” said Leo Club President Jewel Karaisz. “The club accomplished a lot and helped many people during the time they were there. Everyone that showed up to help had a smile on their face and was eager to help.”
“All officers are so proud of everyone that came out to Friend, Inc. to help out and we think that everyone had a good time as well!” she added.
The Leo Club returns on Dec. 6 to assist Friend at their next food distribution.
“Every year the Leos get together for several community events around the holidays. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to forgo some of the more eagerly anticipated events like the Winter Lock-In and a visit to the Kutztown Manor, but we are discussing ways around the current situation so we can still provide opportunities for our students,” said Chambers.
If any parents are interested in getting their children involved in the club, they can reach out to Josh Chambers at the high school (jchambers@kasd.org).