Spectators of the King Frost Parade and the citizens of Hamburg at large, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 will mark the 56th Annual King Frost Parade in Downtown Hamburg. The Hamburg Jaycees are excited to celebrate another year of this Hamburg tradition!
Many of you know this already, but the King Frost Parade is FULLY funded by the generous donations that we receive from local businesses in the Hamburg and Northern Berks County area and our pin sales. Without these local businesses’ generosity, there is no way we could put this event together and make it successful. Please, take a step back from the corporate world, and take a walk into some of these small businesses, ask them if they support the parade, and thank them for the fantastic evening you’re about to have! Also, be sure to purchase your 2019 King Frost pin at one of the local businesses in Hamburg.
As always the Borough of Hamburg has asked that no chairs are to be placed on the sidewalks until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. This restriction is only to keep the sidewalks safer for pedestrians.
If you are still interested in entering this year’s parade, it’s not too late. You can enter the parade up until Friday night at 10 p.m. Visit www.hamburgjaycees.com for a registration form. We hope you will continue to help us GROW the parade!
We hope you enjoy this year’s edition of the King Frost Parade!
Sincerely,
Derek Leibensperger and Colleen Witman
2019 King Frost Parade Co-Chairman