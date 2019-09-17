Congratulations to Lexi Cox, Twin Valley High School’s October Intern of the Month!
Cox interns at Spanco, Inc., under the supervision of Accounting Administrator, Kim Cox, who coincidentally happens to be her mother. Spanco, Inc. manufactures cranes for all material handling needs. In 1979, the company got its start in Downingtown thanks to founder, Richard Uhlig. The Morgantown facility opened in 1992 and is now company headquarters, in addition to being the main manufacturing location.
Cox interns at the Morgantown facility and thoroughly enjoys spending her time there every day.
“Everyone there is super nice and it’s so much fun to talk and work with all of them,” said Cox.
Interestingly enough, she has had a job at the company for the past four years and is paid for her internship. She has become a pro at filing, scanning, and entering purchase orders into their online system which is a huge help in keeping finances up to date.
“Having an intern in our accounting department has greatly decreased the stress level. Besides the payables and receivables for Spanco, we have many other responsibilities. Knowing Alexis is coming in to support us frees us up to get our projects completed accurately and on-time,” said Kim Cox.
Cox has gained a plethora of computer and office skills from her internship, in addition to enhancing her people skills. She believes that these new abilities will be extremely valuable in the future as she hopes to become an Emergency Room Nurse.
Cox interned at Brandywine Hospital in the Progessive Care Unit and the ER during her junior year where she had the opportunity to restock medical supplies, clean up hospital rooms, and bring food and fluids to patients, in addition to a variety of other tasks. This experience brought Cox to the realization that nursing is her passion.
She hopes to attend the Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences following graduation. Best wishes in all of your future endeavors, Lexi!
