The Fleetwood Area Public Library is looking for community organizations and businesses in the Fleetwood Area to take part in a three-part conversation series called “Where is Forward?”
During summer and early fall, the library will be hosting in-person and virtual conversations via Zoom in the community to discuss: “Where have we been?” “Where are we now?” and “Where are we going?”
In August, the library opened a new facility with dedicated spaces for children, teens, and programs for all ages. It was part of the library’s long-term vision to Drive Fleetwood Forward.
“The goal of our ‘Where is Forward’ conversation series is to celebrate past community achievements, address current community problems, and provide a means to work together to fulfill the needs of our community into the future,” Director Carin Mileshosky said.
Organizers said “Where is Forward” will utilize the five literacies of PA Forward as a guide.
Currently already signed on to the project are representatives from the Fleetwood Borough, the Tri-Valley YMCA, Berks Encore in Fleetwood, the Fleetwood Area School District, and the Maidencreek Township Manager.
Those interested in participating in “Where is Forward” should Mileshosky at fapldirector@berks.lib.pa.us or Youth Services Coordinator Stacy Laucks at fleetwoodkids0146@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.berkslibraries.org/fleetwood/whereisforward.
The Fleetwood Area Public Library is a Gold Star Library in the PaLA PA Forward Star Library Initiative.
“The Pennsylvania Library Association’s 21st Century Literacies Initiative, PA Forward, was conceived to give voice to what the library community already knows, and what other states throughout the nation are also recognizing: With the right support, libraries are ideally positioned to become the community centers of information, technology, and learning that will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all of our citizens,” according to the Pennsylvania Library Association website, https://www.palibraries.org/.
The PA Forward Literacies Initiative centers on the five types of knowledge essential to success: Basic Literacy, Information Literacy, Civic and Social Literacy, Health Literacy, and Financial Literacy.