Berks County storyteller and author Charles J. Adams III, known for his ghost tours and “Ghost of Berks County” series, will entertain families at Exeter Community Library’s Family-Friendly Ghost Story Virtual Chat on Oct. 28 at 7:13 p.m.
“As we count down the days to Halloween during this unprecedented time of limited in-person interaction and virtual-only schooling, many find it difficult to get into the spirit of the holiday,” wrote Lorraine Storms of Exeter Community Library in the event release. “Ghost stories are a regular and beloved part of spooky fall fun and an activity that can be performed anywhere at any time, even virtually. Who better to tell stories than Berks County’s own Charles J. Adams III?”
Adams has organized and escorted tours of haunted places in the United States, England, and Scotland. He has produced, written, and conducted "ghost tours" in Lancaster County, Reading, Hamburg, and Philadelphia, P.A..; Cape May, N.J., and Greenwich Village, New York City. Many of his stories have been selected for inclusion in anthologies.
He donated nearly 400 books to Exeter Community Library in 2006 as the “Charles J. Adams III Paranormal Research Collection,” the largest single collection of its kind in any library in the nation, according to the event release.
“While celebrating Halloween with family-friendly ghost stories, attendees are encouraged to tap into their creative side and don costumes for the event,” said Storms in the release. “Since many this year are forgoing trick-or-treating, the library wants to offer families a chance to show off an array of imaginative costumes during this story time session with Adams.”
Adams has been a speaker at the International Ghost Hunters Alliance and GhostWorld conventions in Gettysburg and at regional paranormal conferences in New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. He’s been interviewed on ghostly topics in England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, South Africa, and has appeared on several American radio and television stations throughout the years.
The Family-Friendly Ghost Story Virtual Chat will be held via Zoom on Oct. 28 at 7:13 p.m. (Yes, 7:13 p.m.). To attend, email Executive Director Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us or call 610-406-9431 to register. A secure link will be provided via email or phone. Participants can also pick up a bag of trick-or-treat goodies for each child in the family on Oct. 28 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.