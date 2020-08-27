The Boyertown Community Library and Boyertown Community Park have combined efforts to bring an outdoor literacy experience to young children and their families.
“StoryWalks are a wonderful way to encourage families to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. StoryWalks can also encourage children to explore nature and exercise,” says Sairra Cloen of the Boyertown Community Library.
Every Wednesday in September (weather permitting) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boyertown Community Park, families will find a StoryWalk set up along the walking trail near the main playground area.
The story, "Bear Sees Colors" by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman, will be printed on yard signs and placed along the trail and will be featured each Wednesday in September. This activity is designed for ages 2-6 and their caregivers. The Boyertown Community Park is located at 417 South Madison St., Boyertown, PA 19512.
What is a StoryWalk? According to a WebJunction article, “A StoryWalk is an outdoor reading experience whereby a children’s book is deconstructed and the pages of the book are laminated and placed on wooden stakes” (WebJunction, February 2018, https://www.webjunction.org/news/webjunction/storywalk-partnership.html).
Before going to the park, pick up a free scavenger hunt activity kit at the Boyertown Community Library. Ask at the circulation desk or call for curbside pickup. The activity kits will be available beginning on Aug. 31.
The Boyertown Community Library and Boyertown Community Park are hoping to continue this program into the fall months, using a different story each month. Stay tuned!
This program is made possible by the support of Suzanne K. Biesecker and The Effenesse Foundation.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.