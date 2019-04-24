Lighthouse Christian Academy in Lyons competed in academics, athletics, music and the arts at the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Regional Student Convention for high school students held at the Tuscarora Convention Center in Mt. Bethel, Pa. Among the honors awarded by MARSC, Lighthouse students took 1st place in Academics and 3rd place in Athletics.
Representing the academy were Aicha Fitzgerald who competed in linear Power-point, archery, vocal solo and photography.
Jane’e Rohrbach competed in archery, table tennis, poetry writing, acrylics and vocal solos.
Wyatt Kline competed in science engineering, video, pen & ink, archery, linear power point, instrumental duet, checkers and basketball.
Jonathan McCarthy competed in video, archery, linear power point, science research, basketball, and photography.
Steven Sutliff competed in video, discus, pen & ink, 100M dash, basketball, linear power point and sketching.
Devon Swartzentruber competed in science engineering, linear power point, non-linear power point, wood construction, woodcarving, archery, video, website design, discus, science research and basketball.
Jonathan Swartzentruber competed in archery, basketball and linear power-point.
Kenneth Swartzentruber competed in archery, instrumental duet, linear power-point, table tennis, basketball, woodwind solo, science research and sketching.
Aaden Zentner competed in video, pen & ink, basketball, archery, linear power point, discus and pastels.
Our sincere congratulations to the students who competed representing the academy!