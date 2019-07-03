When Lion Brian Haag walked into a Rehrersburg Lions Club meeting, a surprise was waiting for him. That surprise was the recognition presented to him by visiting Lion PDG Robert Argot in the form of a Melvin Jones Progressive Fellowship.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship program is named after the founder of Lionism and it recognizes the recipient’s “significant commitment to humanitarian service” embued in that honor by the club or even individuals as a donation to The Lions Club International Foundation made in the recipient’s honor.
That such a second recognition was presented to Lion Haag is no surprise to his fellow club members, as he has served the club as secretary and president, has been deeply involved in the yearly programs of the club and has given the club over 15 years of service, as attested to his being the recipient of chevrons, including a 15-year one.
“Brian never puts himself above others but rather gives others a chance to shine. He will always bend over to provide the help that others need,” says Lion Argot.