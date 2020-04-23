The Central Berks Lions Club is donating $10,000 to the Helping Harvest food bank in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The money is set aside for the food pantry at Leesport Church of the Holy Trinity.
“The COVID-19 crisis has put a tremendous strain on families, workers and the food pantries they’ll need to rely on,” club President Steve Ostrowski said in a prepared statement. “The community has been very generous in supporting our fundraising efforts over the years. We are pleased to be able to give back in this way.”
The church food pantry operates on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eligibility for obtaining food from the pantry must be determined by calling Helping Harvest at 610-926-5802.
Monetary donations and contributions of fresh produce and canned goods, especially canned fruit, are always welcome. To make a donation, call the church at 610-926-9425 or mail to the Schuylkill Valley Pastors Association, C/O Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple St., Leesport, PA 19533.