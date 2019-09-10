Living God Lutheran Church in Honey Brook would like to invite the public to join in the following activities at the church in the next few weeks and months.
Easy Yoga classes and Line Dancing will be held starting Sept. 22. Yoga classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and Line Dancing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 24.
The yoga classes are designed to appeal to those new to yoga and to those who prefer gentle yoga exercises. The line dancing sessions will include lessons that are designed to introduce new or novice dancers to line dancing and will also include some lessons for advanced beginner and intermediate dancers. Dancing will be done to currently popular country, contemporary Christian and pop music and lessons will include currently popular dances from area dancing venues. Both sessions are a very good way to end your weekend.
Our annual Fall Harvest Festival will be held on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This market style event will include baked goods, a “this & that” table and various food and snacks. Also, there will be available for purchase the following items: Fall flowers and cornstalks, Fall decorative crafts, pumpkins, fresh produce and jams/jellies. Also, there will be homemade chicken corn soup available for purchase on a limited basis on the day of the festival; the soup can also be pre-ordered by calling Liz at phone number 610-637-2395. Please join us for this always fun event.
In December we will be holding our annual Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and we are planning to offer a Saturday “free babysitting” close to Christmas so parents can finish that last minute Christmas shopping – this event is tentatively planned for Dec. 21.
Feel free to contact the church office for further information at 610-273-9383 or visit livinggodchurch.org or on Facebook.