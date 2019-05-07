Starting Sunday, May 19, and continuing through July 14, Living God Lutheran Church will again be offering the following free activities on Sunday afternoons and evenings at the church located at 3200 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook.
Yoga classes: We will again be offering our easy and gentle beginner yoga sessions from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. If you ever wanted to try yoga, here is your opportunity to try it for the first time or get back into it if you've not done it in some time. Please wear appropriate exercise gear and bring your own mat.
Line dancing lessons: We are again offering our line dancing/country dancing lessons from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Lessons are designed for beginner/novice dancers but we also will do some more advanced dances for those who've been dancing for some time. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Children are welcome.
These activities are free but we ask that you would consider bringing a non-perishable food item that the church will then donate to either the Honey Brook or Twin Valley food banks.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the church office at 610-273-9383.