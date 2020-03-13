The following list of events have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus precautions. To announce a cancelled event or program, email Lisa Mitchell at lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
March 20 to 22: Fleetwood Area High School's production of Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” postponed.
March 21: Hamburg Grange #2103 cancelled its Chicken Pot Pie Dinner at Hamburg High School.
March 22: The 97th Scholastic Art and Writing Awards at Kutztown University, has been canceled.
March 28: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville, roast beef dinner canceled.
March 28: Pot pie Dinner & Gospel Concert cancelled at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
April 4: Daniel Boone Optimist Club Spring Craft Show canceled.
Kutztown University: spring break has been extended until March 22, and online classes will begin March 23.
Boyertown School District: closed through March 30; all activities canceled.
Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest: this year's festival, scheduled to run March 27 through April 5, has been postponed and rescheduled until April 9-18, 2021. The Berks Jazz Fest will have the same artist lineup and schedule in 2021. All current tickets will be honored on the corresponding artist/show dates.
Oley Valley Library: All activities canceled.
Boyertown Community Library: All activities canceled.
Oyster Pie Sale: cancelled at Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis.
YWCA Tri-County Area: suspends educational programming through March 31.
Studio B, Boyertown: postponed March events, including Bob Wood's History Talks March 15 and 22, "Superheroes" Opening Reception on March 20, and "Superheroes" Prose and Poetry Reading March 29. The gallery's current exhibition "Common Ground, Judy Lupas and Barbara Thun" has been extended until April 12 and will be available for viewing Fridays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment by calling Jane at 610-367-8066. Due to the on-going changes in regarding preparedness, visit studiobbb.org.