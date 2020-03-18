In order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, some state lawmakers who represent Berks County are closing their district offices to the public and will instead serve constituents through other means of communication.
Here’s how to reach those lawmakers while their offices are closed:
•Sen. Judy Schwank, Ruscombmanor Township Democrat, visit www.senatorschwank. com or call 610- 929-2151.
• Sen. Bob Mensch, a Montgomery County Republican, visit www.senatormensch. com or call 215-541-2388.
• Sen. Katie Muth, a Montgomery County Democrat, visit www.senatormuth. com or call 610-792-2137.
•Sen. David G. Argall, a Schuylkill County Republican, visit www.senatorargall.com or call 1-877-327- 4255.
• Rep. Tom Caltagirone, Reading Democrat, visit pahouse. com/Caltagirone or call 610-376-1529.
•Rep. Barry Jozwiak, Bern Township Republican, visit www.RepJozwiak. com or call 610-378-4407.