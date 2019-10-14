ROBESON TOWNSHIP — Fall and apples are the perfect match.
To celebrate the apple harvesting season, Hay Creek Valley Historical Association hosted a weekend apple festival at Joanna Furnace, about 3 miles north of Morgantown along Route 10.
Guests at the two-day festival sampled an array of homemade apple creations, from cider to fritters to pies and tarts. The days began with an all-you-can-eat apple pancake breakfast.
Other activities at the apple festival included demonstrations of the apple cider press, an apple dessert contest open to the public, scarecrow building, pumpkin painting, early American games and hay and pony rides.
There was also be a flea market on site with more than 100 vendors.