For the safety and health of the volunteers and donors, Book Bonanza will suspend the collection of books effective immediately.
The Book Bonanza Executive Committee will continue to monitor the situation and will determine the best time to resume collections for the July fundraiser at a later date.
The Book Bonanza team appreciates the support and generosity shown during these first few weeks of collecting and will continue to post updates on berksbookbonanza.org and the Friends of Berks County Public Libraries Facebook page.