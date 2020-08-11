A drive-through event in Berks County will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage.
The nonpartisan Berks Women's History Alliance celebrates the 100th year anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in America.
"I'm proud that the creative and determined members of the Berks Women's History Alliance refused to allow the COVID-19 crisis to destroy our plans to acknowledge the 100th Anniversary of Women earning the right to vote in America," said Penny Guido, one of the leaders of the Berks Women's History Alliance. "Our curbside celebration may be a bit unorthodox but it offers the public a safe way to participate and learn about the 72-year fight for women's right to vote."
The Berks Women's History Alliance announced that the "curbside" celebration will be a socially distanced event held from 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine) on Women's Equality Day, Aug. 26, at the Berks History Center parking lot located next to the History Center's Henry Janssen Library at 160 Spring St., Reading.
All are welcome to drive-through and pick up a free 100th Women's Suffrage Anniversary commemorative tote bag filled with information and items celebrating this historic milestone.
One of the items inside the bag will be a video showcasing local suffragist reenactors who will be on hand to meet people and distribute the bags. The video also will air at 9 p.m., Aug. 26, on BCTV.
"All interested individuals and institutions are welcome to attend the outdoor, curbside celebration and receive a tote bag," the Alliance announced in the event release.
Quantities are limited; one free tote bag per vehicle. Keeping with current state guidelines, everyone is asked to maintain social distance and wear masks.
The Berks Women's History Alliance canceled the Berks Suffrage 2020 Centennial Dinner originally planned for Aug. 26 due to concerns regarding the health and safety of attendees due to concerns around COVID-19.