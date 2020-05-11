WYOMISSING – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berks County Veterans’ Expo & Job Fair has been rescheduled and redesigned to serve the community virtually.
Veterans’ Expo
Originally planned for May 27 at the Crowne Plaza Reading Hotel in Wyomissing, the now-virtual Veterans’ Expo will be available online June 15 to 30 at www.veteransexpo.com.
Presented by OLP Events, the Veterans’ Expo connects active and retired military members and their families with benefits and resources available to them through local community-service providers, healthcare professionals, VA benefits counselors, VFWs and American Legions.
Exhibitors also include continuing-education opportunities and a broad range of businesses, from home improvement, legal services and finance to retirement living and insurance.
Job Fair
With a national unemployment rate at nearly 15% as of mid-May, the Job Fair has transitioned to virtual as well and has been widened in scope to include both veterans and the area’s civilian community.
Running concurrently with the Veterans’ Expo, the Job Fair will be open June 15-30 and can be accessed at www.jobs610.com.
At www.jobs610.com, jobseekers can browse through employer thumbnails and select the companies of their choice to learn more information.
Each employer’s custom page will include their company information, website link, job vacancies and social media links.
Employers will represent a large range of industries, including construction, management, administrative/clerical, warehouse, sales, customer service, manufacturing, banking, computer tech/IT and others.
Sponsors for both events include 50plus LIFE, American Legion Department of Pennsylvania, BusinessWoman magazine, Disabled American Veterans and Pennsylvania State Headquarters VFW.
Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available. For more information, call 717-285-1350 or email info@onlinepub.com.