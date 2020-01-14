The Berks Photographic Society presents a two-part workshop 2020 Introduction to Digital Photography.
Did you get a new digital camera for Christmas? Or have you had one you just don’t know how to use? This two part series of digital photography workshops will help you become a better photographer!
In the two part series we will be covering all aspects of digital photography, from the basics to editing and how to share pictures with friends and family! Please bring your camera, your camera manual if available, and questions, to each class. We will have assistants on-hand to help with everyone’s cameras and questions.
Both sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a one hour lunch break. Both sessions will be held at Berks Photographic Society at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601.
Cost is $75 per session or $130 for both sessions.
Session 1: Saturday, Jan. 25
Getting To Know Your Camera: What All Those Buttons Really Do
In this session we will learn to understand the basics of the “digital” aspect of photography. Megapixels, memory cards, etc. To better understand your camera we will be covering camera features, controls, and menus and how to make basic camera settings needed to take good photos.
Attendees should bring their camera and camera manual.
Session 2: Saturday, Feb. 22
Seeing The Light–Using Your Camera: Picking Proper Settings & Exposure and Creating Better Compositions
This session will go into techniques which can be used to make everyday pictures into great looking photos you would be proud to hang on your walls. Gain a better understanding of your camera settings and functions, and how you can use them to create better photos. You will learn basic workflow for saving, and editing your images.
Attendees should bring their camera and camera manual.