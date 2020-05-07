Birdsboro 7th grader Myah Derer, age 12, a Cadette Girl Scout in Daniel Boone Girl Scout Service Unit Troop #1797, has been sewing much-needed masks for healthcare workers, first responders and the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m having a lot of fun making my masks! I’ve met a ton of awesome people working hard to try and stop COVID-19, it makes me happy knowing that I’m helping to keep them safe!” said Myah.
Since starting the community service project on March 16, Myah has made and donated nearly 900 masks to the community.
Myah said she learned about goal setting in Girl Scouts with cookie sales, setting a goal to sell 1,000 boxes of cookies, which she achieved in the beginning of March before the stay at home order was in place. She has done the same thing with mask making.
“I’ve made almost 900 masks, I’ve set my goal to 1,000 masks, which I know I’ll hit, but I’m not going to stop making them after that if people still need them.”
Myah recently donated 50 masks to the Amity Township Police Department, 30 to Turner Construction, some to The Vet on Maine in Birdsboro, VIST Bank in Birdsboro, and Tri-County Chiropractic.
“The donation that is getting the most attention is the one that she made 40 to send to the U.S.S. Milius, a Navy ship near Japan. She wrote a happy little note with each mask in a bag of candy,” said her mother, Cory.
“I’ve only been sewing for a year. This was a simple pattern; it didn’t take long to learn,” Myah said. “I really like matching the cute fabrics. I hope that they will cheer up nurses and their patients.”
The masks have a pocket on the inside to put a disposable filter, and she has now started making them reversible. Friends and neighbors have dropped off fun fabrics and elastic. She recently just made a mask with a window in it for special needs patients.
Myah has been getting random donations of fabric and supplies in the mail, she would also like to thank the community for all the love and support with her project.
On March 30, Myah was approved by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania to use this project to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award. She will need to spend 50 hours working on the project, most of which she’s already completed.
“She is inspiring younger scouts to help out with her Silver Award, too!” said Cory.
Brownies have been helping Myah make Rainbow Loom Ear Guards to help nurses with the ear pain from wearing masks during long shifts.
“Girls from her own Daniel Boone Service Unit, and the neighboring Manatawny Service Unit have been making them and sending them to her by the bag full! Myah is then writing little happy and encouraging notes and distributing them to local healthcare facilities, along with her masks,” said Cory.
“This is a great example of the sisterhood of girl scouts! Girls who can't be near each other and some from neighboring service units, that don't even know Myah are taking action to help her!”
Bria Getty, 9, of Birdsboro, Brownie Troop #11165, really looks up to Myah as a big sister scout. When asked why she helped Myah she replied, "It was the right thing to do as a Girl Scout!"
"It makes me feel happy knowing that I can help keep nurses safe," said Bria.
So far Bria has made 20 ear guards with a goal to make 50, but she's not going to stop any time soon.
When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home order she said, "I feel frustrated because I can't go see anyone."
For more information, follow Myah’s blog Myah’s Creations and on Facebook at Myah's Simple Masks.