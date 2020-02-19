The Twisters, both the F1 and the F2 Squads of the Tri-Valley Cheer Club in Birdsboro, won first place at the recent 2020 Beach Blast competition and won a bid to The Disney Quest Championship, the most competitive and prestigious end-of-season event for youth cheer.
The Twisters received the bid on Feb. 1 at the Philadelphia Beach Blast held at the Expo Center in Oaks. They also won 1st place on Feb. 15 at the Valentine's Classic in York.
The Quest exclusive event will be held March 13 and 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. The Quest will feature the nation's top recreation teams from across the country.
The Tri-Valley Cheer Club, located in Birdsboro, is a non-profit competition cheer squad for ages 5-18 and consists of two squads, the F1s (ages 12 and under) and the F2s (ages 12 and up). Coaches are Nicole Rosella and Melissa Dermott.
The squads consist of the following: Skylee Burroughs from Honey Brook, Emily Eckrote from Honey Brook, Molly Dillow-Smith from Morgantown, Raegan Hanth from Birdsboro, Emelia-Nicole Hickey from Birdsboro, Kaitlynn Hinckley from Morgantown, Raelle Landean from Birdsboro, Breyne Mazzarelli from Mohnton, Marissa Mills from Mohnton, Carlee Mountz from Birdsboro, Lily Simpson from Elverson, Alyvea Smith from Morgantown, Ava Stasik from Morgantown, Ellie Wetherington from Morgantown, Kristi Chalfant-Sloyer from Honey Brook, Lizzie Fleck from Mohnton, Cadence Jasinski from Birdsboro, Hailey McCoy from Birdsboro, Molly Simpson from Elverson, Piper Spahr from Morgantown, Katy Stoutenger from Morgantown, Savanna Weber from Birdsboro, and Skyler Marks from Birdsboro.
Tri-Valley Cheer Club is seeking the public’s help sending the squad to Disney.
“Please help our squad get to Disney and make our girls dreams come true," Katie Fleck posted on Facebook. "Any amount is greatly appreciated. Thank you for supporting our girls.”
The Tri-Valley Cheer Club set up a GoFundMe page, Twister's Disney Bid, to raise funds for the trip to Disney. Donate using the following GoFundMe link https://www.gofundme.com/f/twister039s-disney-bid?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR38uC-L476dqfF-PWwVZ4LTa1L5F3lDp42pwoBXpijab39TwDFwVGWu9Tg
For more information, find the club on Facebook under Tri-Valley Cheer Club.