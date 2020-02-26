It would be hard to face the life of Dr. Mike Scanlon, a podiatrist, who was also a reservist in the Army Medical Corps.
He was married to Chloe over a year when she became pregnant and when Mike was called for a six month tour in Afghanistan to operate on wounded Service personnel. They had a one-month-old daughter named Emily. Chloe faced much pressure being a “single” young mom, had bouts of depression and reportedly now had a drinking problem. Mike called Chloe “a casualty of war, too” (page 189).
With 30 days left on his tour, Mike was advised by the Army that Chloe died in their kitchen as a result of an accident or suicide. The generous Army gave Mike a 10-day leave to go back home to make arrangements for Chloe’s funeral and the welfare of Emily, after which he had to return to Afghanistan to finish up his final 20 days there. Chloe’s sister, Danielle, and her husband, Bob, were childless and started caring for Emily when Chloe died and continued to care for her when Mike returned to Afghanistan.
What else could possibly go wrong?
Mike was coerced to extend another year there because of the shortage of doctors. Shortly thereafter, he received the autopsy report for Chloe, which showed she was one month pregnant. Mike thought there was a strong possibility she was murdered and when he returned home he was not going to stop investigating until he found out who the culprit was!
I have read several of Lisa Scottoline’s books and was never able to figure out who did the crime until the very end. However, this time, I felt triumphant because of the information given so far and other developments. By just reading a fraction of the book, I said to myself: “AHA, I GOT YOU THIS TIME SCOTTOLINE.” Because of my sharp intellect, I knew who the murderer was.
Before Mike’s tour was completed, he faced the ravages of war including a grenade attack and his Humvee hitting an Improvised Explosive Device, accompanying by enemy fire.
Mike was taken to an Afghan hospital and lost one of his elbows and lower arm. Thus, his tour was ended early and he lived at Bob and Danielle’s along with Emily.
After recovering, Mike’s search for the killer of Chloe and trying to get custody of Emily took most of his time. He was living dangerously and breaking the law. He must have watched a lot of “Dateline” on television because other than getting into fights, he traced Chloe’s phone calls, was able to check her emails and connect the murder of Chloe’s closest girlfriend, Sara, to Chloe’s murderer.
Luckily, Mike met Stephanie, a lawyer, who helped him reduce his use of OxyContin, and obtain residency in an apartment, after Mike was kicked out of Danielle and Bob’s house. This was done in order to show stability to the courts in his effort to have custody of Emily.
The key to solving Chloe’s death was a gold bracelet. I’ll let you find out how the bracelet helped solve the murder, who ended up with custody of Emily and how Mike supported himself.
My final words to Lisa Scottoline, “Well, my dear Lisa, you suckered me again, depriving me of not receiving my honorary detective pin for solving the crime.
