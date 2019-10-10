The 60th Class Reunion of Daniel Boone High School was held Sept. 26 at the The Heritage of Green Hills, Shillington.
Former graduates enjoyed an afternoon of renewing friendships, sharing memories, and enjoying fabulous food.
Geraldine Glutz read the names of the 19 members who passed away, and offered grace before the meal.
Class members and their guest shared memorabilia, reminisced on their days together.
Nelson Feick made a poster of past reunion pictures, Raymond Oxenford put together a booklet of the class history for each member to read and enjoy.
The class of 1959, was the 10th grade class of the newly formed Daniel Boone Joint School System, the first time Amity Township, Birdsboro, and Union Township students were together, in the Senior High Amity building.
The alumni who gathered for the reunion shared stories of the early days of this new school.
The Class of 1959 plan to return next year to once to renew the friendship with classmates. Someone has written "it is in the dew of little things that our hearts find their mornings and are refresh."