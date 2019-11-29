AMITY — The Daniel Boone Area School Board recently approved a 2020-21 preliminary budget that raises property taxes by 3.4 percent.
The board also approved the option to apply for the Act 1 special education exception, which would add an estimated increase of .60220 mills to the budget.
If the preliminary budget is approved as a final budget in June, taxes would increase from 31.584 mills to 32.6578 mills, a 1.07386 mill increase over 2019-20 rate.
Taxpayers would pay $3,265 for every $100,000 of assessed property value, an increase of $107 from the 2019-20 budget.
“The board voted to file the budget to the allowable with exceptions to ensure all options were left open,” said Business Manager Kathleen Haines.
The total millage rate with the special education exception would be 33.2601 mills, for a total annual tax of $3,326 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
Total expenditures are expected to increase by $1,750,000 from the 2019-20 general fund budget of $59,973,084.
Salaries, which had previously been stable for a number of years, are expected to increase by $1,075,632 in 2020-21, due to the recently approved $1.7 million Daniel Boone Education Association collective bargaining contract for 2019-2023.
Employee benefits are expected to increase by $1,290,113 in 2020-21.
Revenues are anticipated to increase by $2,339,348.
Board member Beverly Almquist was absent from the Nov. 25 meeting.
The budget vote was the last one for board President Jeff Scott, and members David Rathgeb and Michael Wolfe. The trio did not seek reelection to new terms.
All three have concluded serving a combined total of 18 years on the board.
Scott served a four-year term, Rathgeb served six years, and Wolfe served eight years.
The three retiring board members were recognized at the meeting and presented with gifts.