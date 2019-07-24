EXETER TOWNSHIP — The Exeter School Board recently recognized Township Supervisor John Cusatis for work he has done in organizing and chairing the committee for the annual community event known as May Days.
Schools Superintendent Robert Phillips presented Cusatis with a personalized brick to be laid in front of the high school.
“When May Days was going away, he stepped up to get a committee together and has captained May Days to what it is today,” Phillips said.
Citing a $30,000 loss on the event in 2017, Exeter Township pulled out of the event last year.
Cusatis thanked the school board, saying it has been great to work with the school.
The 2019 May Days raised more than $10,000, of which $6,000 was presented to the Exeter Community Education Foundation.
“We had a really nice event and I want to collaborate more (with the district) on the township level,” Cusatis said. “I am excited for Exeter.”
In other business, the school board approved:
A three-year agreement with OnHand Schools Inc., Pittsburgh, to provide software-based solutions to manage and share educational and administrative data. The software, known as EdInsight, will cost the district $25,300 in the first year and $18,000 in both the second and third years.
Tuition agreements with New Story Wyomissing to provide special education services for two students for the 2019-20 school year for $380 per day, per student, for a total cost of $138,320.
A joint project between the Exeter Community Education Foundation and the Exeter Alumni Association to install a memorial wishing well on the hillside near the football field. The well will be in memory of Tawni (Sifen) Krol, a 1974 graduate who served as the athletic department secretary for 34 years. She died from the complications of cancer at age 57 in 2013.