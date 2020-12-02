VFW Post 216 Wagner-Good Post, Hamburg and First Reformed UCC of Hamburg joined forces once again this holiday season for the VFW holiday gift card program.
Each year, the VFW Post 216 gives monetary gift cards during the holiday season to veterans. Last year, First Reformed UCC decided it wanted to be part of this annual giving tradition and made a donation.
For a second year, First UCC members donated $1,185 to the 2020 program.
Steve Cashman, VFW Public Information Officer, said with the church’s donation, these veterans will each receive a $75 monetary gift card to help with their holiday expenses.