The Wagner-Good Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 216 in Hamburg Borough announced that the annual Hamburg Borough Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies scheduled for May 25 have been canceled amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision to make, however many of our cooperators are unable to participate and we do not want to expose our veterans to the virus,” said Steve Cashman, PIO, VFW Post 216, in a May 9 release. “In addition to those issues we would be unable to conduct our ceremonies under the restrictions in place.”

Cashman said the Hamburg VFW Post is considering holding a remembrance and a Fourth of July celebration together, depending on cooperators being able to attend and the restrictions in place.

“As you may be aware we are still awaiting word on whether or not we will be able place flags on our veterans’ graves in time for Memorial Day but rest assured the flags will be placed as soon as we receive them,” he said. “Hope to see everyone come out next year to help honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in service to the nation.”

Cashman asks the community to take a few minutes of time at 3 p.m. on May 25 to remember those who have fallen.

“The citizens of the Hamburg area have always stepped up to answer the call of duty when asked, from 1755 through today, the Wagner-Good Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 216 would like everyone to remember those from our area who gave all during our past and present conflicts please take a moment on May 25 at 3 p.m. to honor their sacrifice,” he said.

Civil War Killed in action

William Rothenberger, KIA Malvern Hill VA. June 27 1862

John Miller, KIA Muddy Run VA. Oct 13, 1863

Jere Gromlich,KIA Nov 17,1863

Walter Ames, MIA June 6,1864

Henry Dorward, KIA Petersburg,VA July 5th, 1864

Isacc Otto, KIA Spotsylvania Court House VA. May 12, 1864

Gideon Beard, KIA Sailor’s creek VA. April 6, 1865

Daniel Betz, KIA Spotsylvania Court House, VA May 10, 1864

James Betz, KIA Spottsylvania Court House Va. May 10, 1864

Thomas Haines, KIA Crampton’s VA Sept 15, 1862

John Perky, KIA Spottsylvania Court House, VA. May 10, 1864

Benjamin Wagner, KIA Spottsylvania Court House, VA May 12, 1864

7 Others died during the war from disease or other causes while serving.

WWI Killed in Action

PVT Clarence Wagner US Army KIA August 1918 France

CPL Charles Good US Army KIA Sept 1918 France

PVT Thomas Hein US Army KIA August 1918 France

SGT Walter Behler US Army KIA August 1918 France (Buried in France)

PVT Howard Schappell US Army KIA 1918 France

PVT Curtis Balthaser US Army KIA 1918 France

WWII Killed in Action

CPL Norman Reber USMC KIA June 1944 on Saipan

PFC Frank Borelli US Army KIA France July 1944

SGT Edward Schlear US Army KIA Italy Nov 1944

PVT Robert Heckman US Army KIA Luxembourg Jan 1945

First LT Harold Shoener Army Air Corp KIA Mediterranean Sea Jan 1945

PVT Robert Reckley US Army KIA Germany FEB 1945

First LT Earl Rollman Army Air Corp KIA Germany April 1945

PFC Klaus Schiebler US Army KIA Okinawa May 1945

PVT Luke Price USMC KIA Okinawa June 1945

PFC James Lonergan US Army KIA Italy July 1944

PVT Paul Roth US Army KIA Germany Feb 23, 1945

PFC Ray Wentzel US Army KIA Germany Mar 1945

AM2/C Earl Clouser US Navy KIA buried at sea South Pacific Mar 1945

PFC Robert Geiger US Army KIA South Pacific July 1943

PFC Earl Himmelberger US Army KIA France July 1944

PFC Luther Stitzel US Army KIA France July 1944

PFC Quinton Benfield UA Army KIA Southern Germany April 1945

Korean War Killed in Action

CPL James Reider US Army KIA Korea Mar 1951

PFC Myron Hartman US Army KIA Korea Oct 1951

Vietnam War Killed in Action

SSGT Joseph Correll US Army KIA near Trung Lap RVN Jan 1966

SP4 Timothy Nafe US Army KIA Dak To RVN Jan 1968

CMSGT Richard Etchberger USAF KIA LIMA SITE 85 Laos March 1968

SGT Jackie Seltzer US Army KIA PHU Loi RVN May 1968

Lance CPL Randy Huber USMC KIA Khe Sanh RVN May 1968

Civil War

7th PA Reserve V.I William Rothenberger, KIA Malvern Hill VA.

June 27 1862.

1st PA Vol CAV.

John Miller, KIA Muddy Run VA. Oct 13, 1863

Jere Gromlich,KIA Nov 17,1863

48TH PA. Vol Infantry

Walter Ames, MIA June 6,1864

Henry Dorward, KIA Petersburg,VA July 5th, 1864

Isacc Otto, KIA Spotsylvania Court House VA. May 12, 1864

96th PA Vol Infantry

Gideon Beard, KIA Sailor’s creek VA. April 6, 1865

Daniel Betz, KIA Spotsylvania Court House, VA May 10, 1864

James Betz, KIA Spottsylvania Court House Va. May 10, 1864

Thomas Haines, KIA Crampton’s VA Sept 15, 1862

John Perky, KIA Spottsylvania Court House, VA. May 10, 1864

Benjamin Wagner, KIA Spottsylvania Court House, VA May 12, 1864

7 Others died during the war from disease or other causes while serving.

comments powered by Disqus