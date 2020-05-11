The Wagner-Good Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 216 in Hamburg Borough announced that the annual Hamburg Borough Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies scheduled for May 25 have been canceled amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was not an easy decision to make, however many of our cooperators are unable to participate and we do not want to expose our veterans to the virus,” said Steve Cashman, PIO, VFW Post 216, in a May 9 release. “In addition to those issues we would be unable to conduct our ceremonies under the restrictions in place.”
Cashman said the Hamburg VFW Post is considering holding a remembrance and a Fourth of July celebration together, depending on cooperators being able to attend and the restrictions in place.
“As you may be aware we are still awaiting word on whether or not we will be able place flags on our veterans’ graves in time for Memorial Day but rest assured the flags will be placed as soon as we receive them,” he said. “Hope to see everyone come out next year to help honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in service to the nation.”
Cashman asks the community to take a few minutes of time at 3 p.m. on May 25 to remember those who have fallen.
“The citizens of the Hamburg area have always stepped up to answer the call of duty when asked, from 1755 through today, the Wagner-Good Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 216 would like everyone to remember those from our area who gave all during our past and present conflicts please take a moment on May 25 at 3 p.m. to honor their sacrifice,” he said.
Civil War Killed in action
William Rothenberger, KIA Malvern Hill VA. June 27 1862
John Miller, KIA Muddy Run VA. Oct 13, 1863
Jere Gromlich,KIA Nov 17,1863
Walter Ames, MIA June 6,1864
Henry Dorward, KIA Petersburg,VA July 5th, 1864
Isacc Otto, KIA Spotsylvania Court House VA. May 12, 1864
Gideon Beard, KIA Sailor’s creek VA. April 6, 1865
Daniel Betz, KIA Spotsylvania Court House, VA May 10, 1864
James Betz, KIA Spottsylvania Court House Va. May 10, 1864
Thomas Haines, KIA Crampton’s VA Sept 15, 1862
John Perky, KIA Spottsylvania Court House, VA. May 10, 1864
Benjamin Wagner, KIA Spottsylvania Court House, VA May 12, 1864
7 Others died during the war from disease or other causes while serving.
WWI Killed in Action
PVT Clarence Wagner US Army KIA August 1918 France
CPL Charles Good US Army KIA Sept 1918 France
PVT Thomas Hein US Army KIA August 1918 France
SGT Walter Behler US Army KIA August 1918 France (Buried in France)
PVT Howard Schappell US Army KIA 1918 France
PVT Curtis Balthaser US Army KIA 1918 France
WWII Killed in Action
CPL Norman Reber USMC KIA June 1944 on Saipan
PFC Frank Borelli US Army KIA France July 1944
SGT Edward Schlear US Army KIA Italy Nov 1944
PVT Robert Heckman US Army KIA Luxembourg Jan 1945
First LT Harold Shoener Army Air Corp KIA Mediterranean Sea Jan 1945
PVT Robert Reckley US Army KIA Germany FEB 1945
First LT Earl Rollman Army Air Corp KIA Germany April 1945
PFC Klaus Schiebler US Army KIA Okinawa May 1945
PVT Luke Price USMC KIA Okinawa June 1945
PFC James Lonergan US Army KIA Italy July 1944
PVT Paul Roth US Army KIA Germany Feb 23, 1945
PFC Ray Wentzel US Army KIA Germany Mar 1945
AM2/C Earl Clouser US Navy KIA buried at sea South Pacific Mar 1945
PFC Robert Geiger US Army KIA South Pacific July 1943
PFC Earl Himmelberger US Army KIA France July 1944
PFC Luther Stitzel US Army KIA France July 1944
PFC Quinton Benfield UA Army KIA Southern Germany April 1945
Korean War Killed in Action
CPL James Reider US Army KIA Korea Mar 1951
PFC Myron Hartman US Army KIA Korea Oct 1951
Vietnam War Killed in Action
SSGT Joseph Correll US Army KIA near Trung Lap RVN Jan 1966
SP4 Timothy Nafe US Army KIA Dak To RVN Jan 1968
CMSGT Richard Etchberger USAF KIA LIMA SITE 85 Laos March 1968
SGT Jackie Seltzer US Army KIA PHU Loi RVN May 1968
Lance CPL Randy Huber USMC KIA Khe Sanh RVN May 1968
