Swiss Pioneer Preservation Associates, New Holland, hosts the lecture Trolleys to Terre Hill, a slide presentation by early photo specialist Herb Fisher at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. The presentation includes Conestoga Traction Company trolleys coming to Lancaster City, traveling through Leola, Bareville, New Holland, Blue Ball and ending at Terre Hill. Fisher will have stories about building, running, and mishaps of early trolley days until it stopped. He will show the remains of the trolley path as of today. This event is open to the public free with donation to support local preservation projects. For more information call Raymond Zimmerman 717-354-7139 or email Herb Fisher at herbjackie@juno.com.