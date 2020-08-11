Kutztown University offers a free online course to Pennsylvania retires the University announced on Aug. 10.
KU's Advant*Age Program offers retired Pennsylvania residents, age 62 and older, free tuition to online college-level courses. Different classes will be offered each semester on a variety of topics.
This semester's course, Art, Design & Visual Culture, (ALM 100 - 5010) will be taught by Dr. Julia Hovanec. For those interested in art, design, and/or visual culture, this is an introductory course that will provide exposure to the many facets of the visual arts.
"You will develop an understanding and an appreciation of art as a way to enhance the quality of your life and make connections with history, ideas, emotions, and ways of seeing the world around you," according to the course description.
Classes are 100 percent online and will appear on the student's transcript; however, they may not be used toward a degree program at KU. Classes are graded on a Pass/Not Pass basis. These classes do not count toward any Act 48 credits.
To register before Aug. 24, visit https://form.app.kutztown.edu/alumni/. Note, you do not have to be a KU alumnus to enroll.
For more information, visit www.kutztown.edu/advantage. For additional questions, contact the Registrar's Office at 610-683-1323 or regoffice@kutztown.edu.