Linda Lantaff named Kutztown University Employee of the Month

KUTZTOWN — Kenneth S. Hawkinson awards Linda Lantaff the "Employee of the Month" Award for her efforts as Director of Disability Services at the Stratton Administration Center on Kutztown University. Lantaff's nomination from a KU parent reads: "Ms. Lantaff has consistently gone above and beyond what I would expect from any staff member at any university. She and the Office of Disability Services have not only met the needs of my daughter, but are consistently there whenever my daughter has needed anything. Even prior to enrollment at Kutztown University, Ms. Lantaff took the time to meet with not only my daughter, but myself as well, and assured us that the Office of Disability Services would be her best direction. Although my daughter's first semester at school had been a challenge, Ms. Lantaff consistently checked-in on her and made sure that if anything was needed, she was there to help. She even reached out when there was a problem with transportation and contacted multiple individuals to try to resolve the issue." The Employee of the Month will receive a plaque, reserved parking and a $100 monetary gift sponsored by President Hawkinson.