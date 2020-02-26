Morgantown Area Business Association (MABA) members held their February networking breakfast meeting at The Windmill Restaurant.
Our guest speaker was Dr. Gordon Donaldson whose topic was Heart to Heart, about heart health care. Heart disease is still the No. 1 killer. He gave handouts and spoke about prevention and how to reduce your risk factors.
Each month we meet to introduce ourselves and what we do with our local businesses. We help promote ourselves but also encourage each other for referrals to help our businesses grow and succeed in the community we serve.
Hay Creek Valley Historical Association has an upcoming event — Irish Buffet Breakfast on Saturday, March 21, from 7 a.m. to noon. $10 for adults, children 5-11 $5 and under age 5 free.
Lorah’s Handmade Chocolates can offer custom business card molds and take care of your Easter goodies for your baskets.
Twin Valley School District is looking for businesses to take on unpaid interns with our members.
These are just a few items that our group shared.
We passed our new directory draft around for everyone to proof read for updates, corrections etc.
If you wish to learn more about MABA, or become a member of our organization, please visit our website at www.maba-online.com and click on the green box “ Become A MABA Member”
Shop Local, Buy Local.