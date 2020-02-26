Local companies are getting excited for the third annual March Madness donation drive for the Honey Brook Food Pantry.
Beginning in 2018, businesses in Honey Brook township joined together in a friendly competition to raise food and money for the Honey Brook Food Pantry. Running in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament, the local donation drive also consists of a bracketed tournament.
Each week, donations, such as food, toiletries, and money will be weighed and calculated to determine which company advances in the winners or consolidation bracket.
This year organizers are excited to expand the brackets for additional companies to join. More than 1,100 businesses are listed in Honey Brook Township and are being called upon to join us in this year’s March Madness.
There is no cost to participate with fellow business owners in raising food and monetary donations for this immensely valuable organization located in our back yard.
The Honey Brook Food Pantry provides a week's supply of various food items on a monthly basis to neighbors in need within the Honey Brook community. Their mission is to serve them with respect while empowering them toward food security and independence. The food pantry serves more than 750 residents each month, including special nourishment programs for 150 families.
The Honey Brook Food Pantry began serving local residents in January 2014. Today the HBFP operates as a free standing 501 (c)(3) (tax exempt) organization and welcomes donors and volunteers from the Honey Brook area and surrounding communities.
To participate in the March Madness Tournament, contact Donna Horvath at 610-273-0207 or donna@honeybrookgolf.com. For Direct Donations for the Food Pantry contact Ken Ross at 610-291-0067 or kross1414@aol.com.
For more information about the food pantry, visit www.honeybrookfoodpantry.org.