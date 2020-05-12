A Myerstown-area man was fatally injured Sunday, May 10, when his motorcycle collided with a lawn tractor in Tulpehocken Township, state police said Monday, May 11.
Bobby L. Reppert, 56, of Jackson Township, Lebanon County, was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. by a trauma doctor in Reading Hospital, officials at the Berks County coroner’s office said.
Reppert died of multiple injuries, and the death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.
According to troopers: Reppert was westbound on Rehrersburg Road shortly before 11 a.m. on May 10 approaching the intersection with Salem Road when he collided with the rear of the tractor.
The driver of the tractor, a 60-year-old man whose name wasn’t provided, had been attempting to cross Rehrersburg Road from the north side to the south side.
For an unknown reason, Reppert crossed from the westbound to the eastbound lane before colliding with the tractor.
Reppert was taken to the hospital by ambulance. State police did not provide any information on whether the tractor driver was injured.
Reppert was the eighth person to die this year as a result of crashes on Berks roads.