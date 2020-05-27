Grange Member Forrest Blatt, an Air Force veteran, places a flag for a veteran. Members of the Ontelaunee Grange, along with members of the Leesport Cemetery Board, placed 210 flags for veterans of all different conflicts at the Leesport Cemetery and then traveled to the Quaker Meeting House near Lake Ontelaunee to also honor veterans buried there by placing flags for those veterans. The flags were purchased and donated by the Leesport VFW.