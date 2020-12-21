Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center garage band performs holiday songs

The Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center garage band performed Thanksgiving and Christmas songs for their families on Dec. 9. The children sang songs in English and Pennsylvania Dutch, including "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." When the Shaynah Kinner elves started to sing about snow, it started to snow! The Center, located in Kutztown, thanks its families for the continued support and understanding during this challenging time.

 Submitted photo
