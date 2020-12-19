Longswamp Township hosted its annual Tree Lighting with Santa at Longswamp Park on Dec. 4.
Christmas caroling led my Allen Sacks and his family opened the event. Santa arrived on a Topton fire truck for children to get their pictures taken with him.
"This was a way Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation could give to our community for the holidays," said Leann Sacks, Mertztown, a member of the Longswamp Parks and Recreation Committee.
Families registered in advance to participate in the event. Upon arrival, temperatures were taken. Families entered one way and left another way.
"One family at a time entered the room and was given cookies in a bag and ice cream. They got their pictures taken with Santa and free pictures were sent to them in a email," Sacks said.
Wishing the community a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a healthy New Year, Sacks said that the Parks and Recreation Committee would like to thank the Jarett Yoder Foundation for donating the wood for the backdrop and a Brandywine Heights High School art student for painting the backdrop.