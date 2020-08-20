The Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program awarded a $127,806 state grant for the construction of a public sewer extension along Woodland Lane and State Street located in Longswamp Township, Berks County.
This project includes the construction of 760 linear feet of 8” sanitary sewer, 4 manholes, and 7 laterals. These renovations will allow 7 homes with failing, on-lot septic tanks to connect to public sewage. Following completion of the project, ownership and maintenance responsibilities will be assumed by Topton Borough, which borders the project area.
“I am pleased to see that Longswamp Township will be receiving this grant money to assist those in the community who have failing on-lot septic tanks by connecting them to public sewage,” said Sen. Bob Mensch (R-24) in a release. “I look forward to seeing the success of the completed project and the noteworthy improvements that will come from it.”
“Maintaining good infrastructure is integral in our community and I am happy we were able to provide this funding for Longswamp Township’s project along Woodland Lane and State Street,” said Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-134).