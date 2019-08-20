The Lyons Fiddle Festival has some new additions to its crafter area and activities for families in conjunction with the 2019 festival which will be held on Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Lyons Borough Park.
This year, the Lyons Fiddle Festival partnered with The Camel Project, an anti-bullying 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to assisting schools, organizations, and individuals in changing the culture of violent and unacceptable behaviors that result in trauma and abuse. Housed in a nice motor home called The Camel Caravan, The Camel Project will be located just outside of the festival grounds in the parking lot of the Lyons Fire Company and filled with displays, videos, books, handouts, and activities for people of all ages to learn how to prevent bullying.
Inside of the festival’s crafter area, in addition to multiple vendors selling a variety of items, activities for families include a photo booth with props, face painting, duck pond, rock painting, and bobbing for apples. The festival will be hosting its first ever Chinese auction for items from crafters. The lineup of vendors and crafters will have musical instruments and accessories, custom made fruit-flavored habanero hot sauce, handmade jewelry, sauces, sips, candles, soaps, lotions, refurbished rocking horses, fused glassed items, and so much more.
For more information about becoming a crafter for the 2020 festival, log on to the vendor Facebook page Lyons Fiddle Festival - Interested Crafters, Vendors, Musicians, etc. at https://www.facebook.com/groups/lyonsfiddlebusinessopportunities/, call 484-507-2186, email lyonsfiddlefest@gmail.com, or visit https://www.lyonsfiddle.com/#/.
The Lyons Fiddle Festival is a not-for-profit Organization run totally with the help of volunteers. Profits from the Festival benefit community activities and help to maintain the Lyons Borough Park for people of all ages who love to use it. For more about the festival, visit https://www.lyonsfiddle.com/#/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lyonsfiddlefestival/.