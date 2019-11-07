M&T Bank recently awarded Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton a $5,000 grant from the M&T Charitable Foundation to support the world-famous Sanctuary and its premier weekend program, Raptors Up Close!.
"M&T's support for Hawk Mountain dates back to the 1980s and M&T Charitable Foundation has been the exclusive sponsor of Raptors Up Close for well over a decade," said Director of Development Mary Linkevich.
The popular live raptor show is presented free to the public every Saturday and Sunday during spring and autumn migration season. From late August through Thanksgiving, programs are held at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., and from April through June, programs are held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Each presentation is designed to teach people of all ages about birds of prey and their special conservation needs, and to give visitors the chance to see a live raptor ‘up close,’ whether birds are flying at the lookout or not.
“M&T Bank's support helps Hawk Mountain attract new visitors and provide a high-quality outdoor recreation and learning opportunity for local residents. It’s fun, free, educational, and supports the local economy—it’s a win-win,” Linkevich said.
The historic first refuge for birds of prey, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the oldest and largest, member-support raptor conservation organization in the world. Its scenic overlooks, mountaintop trails and Visitor Center are open to the public year-round as a nature-tourism destination, and Hawk Mountain is well-known as a prime observation point to watch than annual migration of hawks, eagles and falcons. Trail fees, membership dues, gifts and grants support the Sanctuary's global raptor conservation mission, which includes scientific research, professional training, and conservation education programs.
The Hawk Mountain mission is to conserve birds of prey worldwide by providing leadership in raptor conservation science, and by maintaining Hawk Mountain Sanctuary as a model observation, research and education facility. For more information on Hawk Mountain, visit www.hawkmountain.org or call 610-756-6961.