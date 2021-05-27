Apparently, even ducks appreciate the importance of a good education.
Earlier this month, a mother duck decided to give her nine ducklings their first glimpse of school life. The crew was caught on video waddling through the classrooms and hallways of the Gov. Mifflin School District's Cumru Elementary School.
District spokeswoman Melissa Fullerton said the ducks came from a courtyard in the center of the school, only accessible through interior doors or by flying in from the top.
The latter is most likely the case for the mother duck, who it appears made the courtyard her temporary home while she laid and hatched her eggs.
A door leading to the courtyard was left propped open recently, and the ducks decided that was an invitation for a school tour.
A custodian at the school, George Law, helped guide the quackers through the school and out another door that led outside. He then coaxed them to the nearby Rabbit Run Stream, which seemed like a much more suitable place for them to call home.