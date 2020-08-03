A 22-year-old Spring Township man is accused of beating and choking his girlfriend in her Kutztown home while holding her against her will, police said.
Joshua M. Kostick of the 300 block of Bard Drive was free on $50,000 following arraignment Saturday, Aug. 1, before District Judge Dean R. Patton in Reading Central Court. Kostick faces charges of aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
Kutztown police alleged the following in a criminal complaint:
The mother of Kostick’s girlfriend called police about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1 after her daughter told her what happened. As Officer William Wyandt was responding, dispatchers relayed a report that the boyfriend was outside his girlfriend's mother’s home but had sped off.
Cpl. Karl Schemberg arrived just ahead of Wyandt and found Kostick in a nearby parking lot and detained him while Wyandt went to talk to the girlfriend.
The woman said Kostick had been beating her for two hours. The officer saw bruises on both sides of her neck and a swollen bruise on the left side of her forehead.
She said that she and Kostick had been drinking, but he had a lot more to drink than her. She said she had been texting her sister and this seemed to set off Kostick. He yelled at her and punched her about the head and body. He also choked her to the point she could not breathe and thought she was going to die.
She said that during the course of the two hours that she was being assaulted she tried several times to get up and leave her apartment, but Kostick kept pushing her down.
At one point, she locked herself in the bathroom and texted her sister, saying Kostick was beating her. Kostick took the phone from her and kept it while her sister tried several times to call and text her with no response.
When Kostick went to the bathroom, she fled the apartment and drove to her mother’s home in Maxatawny Township. She didn’t have a key to the home so she crawled through a window and told her mother what happened.
Kostick was arrested and taken to the borough police station for processing.
It was unclear if his girlfriend needed emergency medical treatment.