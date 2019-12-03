A man has been charged with homicide for a man's death that police say was the result of an assault during an attempt to steal the victim’s truck.
On Dec. 3, Javen Jackson, 21, was charged with criminal homicide and robbery for the incident that occurred on Nov. 11 on Center Avenue in Terre Hill Borough in Lancaster County.
State Police report that on Nov. 11 at about 12 p.m. Jackson attempted to steal a truck owned by Thomas Blackwell, 59. A struggle ensued when Blackwell attempted to prevent the robbery. During the course of this incident, Blackwell suffered numerous injuries, which would prove to be fatal. Blackwell died on Nov. 14 as a result of injuries sustained during this assault.
Jackson was also charged with arson related to an incident that occurred in New Holland Borough on Nov. 10.